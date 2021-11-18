Canaccord Genuity Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$53.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIFZF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.53 on Monday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.