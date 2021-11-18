California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,887 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

