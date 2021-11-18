California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,368 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 558.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 167,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOLF opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

