California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,347 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

