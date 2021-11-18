California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,137,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

