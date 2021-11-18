California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of nLIGHT worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,257. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

