California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,843 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of TPI Composites worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $830.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.