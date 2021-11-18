Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 229.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

LON CNE remained flat at $GBX 192 ($2.51) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,407. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.