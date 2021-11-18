CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

CAE stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 146.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

