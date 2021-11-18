Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,637. Cabot has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

