Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $62.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cabot has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cabot by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.