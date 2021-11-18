Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Christopher D. Boone Sells 158 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cable One stock opened at $1,830.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,824.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,867.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

