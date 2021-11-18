C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.53.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

