Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

NYSE:GE opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. General Electric has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.