Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 193,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $227.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

