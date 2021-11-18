Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,924 ($25.14) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,877.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,010.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

