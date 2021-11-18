Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $52.64.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Buckle by 77.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 8.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 57.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

