Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $139.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

