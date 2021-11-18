Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $132.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.25.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,182 shares of company stock worth $2,817,952. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

