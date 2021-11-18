Brokers Offer Predictions for The Boeing Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.45.

NYSE BA opened at $226.62 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

