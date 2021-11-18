Brokers Offer Predictions for Gladstone Land Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Land in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

