Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vita Coco in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

COCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.