Brokers Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

