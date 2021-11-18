Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $32.17

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

