Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $82.60

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Textron alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 710,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. Textron has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.