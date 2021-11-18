Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $45.46

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,822,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,957,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $285.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

