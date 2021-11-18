Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $34.38

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.55. 4,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 446.67%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

