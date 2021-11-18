Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $145.50

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.40.
BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BHVN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.23. 2,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.