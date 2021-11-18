Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $145.50

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,404,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.23. 2,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.