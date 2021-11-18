Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $125.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

