Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

FBRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co. lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.