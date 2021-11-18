Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report earnings per share of $2.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 879.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 405.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 186.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

