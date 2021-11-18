Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.74. 518,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,114. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcBest by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

