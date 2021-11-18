Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

