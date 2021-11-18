Brokerages Anticipate Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $108,000.

XPDI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

