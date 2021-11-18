Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $726.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $797.19 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $147.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.50. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

