Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $13.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

CF stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

