Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,902. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

