British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

