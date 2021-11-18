Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $493,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.