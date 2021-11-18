Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

