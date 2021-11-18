Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in October

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the October 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

