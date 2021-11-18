Brian Adams Sells 6,500 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

