Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

