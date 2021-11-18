Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BXBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Brambles has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

