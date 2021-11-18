Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 3,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Brady has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

