Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,241. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

