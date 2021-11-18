Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 3,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Brady has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

