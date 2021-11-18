BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.67

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 4063624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,310,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 76.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,244,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,682 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 1,982.0% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 1,340,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,304 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the second quarter worth $13,095,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.