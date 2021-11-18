Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$37.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

