BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72. BOQI International Medical has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

